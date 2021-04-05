 Skip to main content

Here's Why TKAT Stock, CTRM Stock And PTON Stock Are Moving Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Takung Art Co Ltd (Pink: TKAT) shares are trading higher on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential non-fungible token (NFT) play.

The Hong Kong-based online art trading platform's rise prompted by increased attention from social media amid frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens. NFTs are akin to a digital certificate of ownership.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are trading lower after the company priced its $125 million registered direct offering at $0.65 per share.

Castor Maritime is a provider of worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, scrap metal, among others. The company's revenues are derived from time charter, bareboat charter and spot charter contracts.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower amid the COVID-19 vaccination rollout and reopening process. Traders and investors are likely weighing the idea gym reopenings could decrease demand for home fitness platforms.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Offerings Small Cap

