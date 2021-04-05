 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4.5%; Chembio Diagnostics Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 1.18% to 33,542.88 while the NASDAQ rose 1.7% to 13,709.47. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.46% to 4,078.58.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 30,706,120 cases with around 555,000 deaths. Brazil reported over 12,984,950 COVID-19 cases with 331,430 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 12,589,060 cases and 165,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 131,370,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,854,150 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose 2,5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), up 21%, and Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH), up 18%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 2.5%.

Top Headline

The ISM services PMI climbed to record high level of 63.7 in March from 55.3 in February. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 59.

 

Equities Trading UP

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) shares shot up 21% to $8.53 as the company agreed to be acquired by Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share in all-cash transaction valued at $323 million.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) got a boost, shooting 57% to $5.53 after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $48.90 after the company announced on Friday its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares tumbled 25% to $9.31 after the company decided to discontinue the development of MT-3724, its only first-generation engineered toxin bodies (ETB), and focus its resources on the development of next-generation ETBs.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) were down 17% to $21.16 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Acadia Pharmaceuticals regarding its supplemental marketing application for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP).

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) was down, falling 9% to $23.75. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4.5% to $58.66, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,726.90.

Silver traded down 1% Monday to $24.705 while copper rose 3.7% to $4.1385.

Euro zone

European markets were closed on Easter Monday.

Economics

The IHS Markit services PMI was revised higher to 60.4 in March from a preliminary reading of 60.0.

US factory orders fell 0.8% for February.

The ISM services PMI climbed to 63.7 in March from 55.3 in February.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + BVH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Leaf Group Jumps Following Acquisition News; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Lower Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; ISM Services PMI Surges To Record High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com