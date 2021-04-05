 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 14.07% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares were down 14.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.92.
  • Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.16. The stock traded down 8.35%.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

