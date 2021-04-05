Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:GYRO) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 14.07% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACAD) shares were down 14.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.92. Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.16. The stock traded down 8.35%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.