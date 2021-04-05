Why NNOX Stock And CEMI Stock Are Skyrocketing Today

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares are trading higher by 41% in Monday’s pre-market session after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.

Chembio develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis and Zika virus.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares are trading higher by 59% after the company announced on Friday its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

Nano-X engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode.