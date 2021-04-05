 Skip to main content

48 Biggest Movers From Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 173.2% to close at $9.70 on Thursday. The company recently reported that it filed a petition for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares surged 83.8% to close at $68.00 on Thursday after climbing 42% on Wednesday.
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) gained 44.4% to close at $63.57 as the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares at $42.00 per share.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) rose 30.9% to close at $5.25. Universe Pharmaceuticals reported full exercise of underwriter's over-allotment option in the public offering.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTE) rose 25.3% to close at $8.96 as the company reported Midland Basin asset acquisition for $126.5 million.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) climbed 22.1% to close at $5.24. The company, last week, reported Q420 net loss of $32,000.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 19% to close at $5.39 after climbing 17% on Wednesday.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 18.4% to close at $8.80 after the company, and EMC Pharma, announced an exclusive partnership to expand commercial channels of the Microcyn-based Rx dermatology and eye care products nationwide.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) gained 16.8% to close at $7.31 after the company reported FY20 sales of $1.3 million, up from $297K year over year, presenting a 333% increase.
  • P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) shares rose 16.4% to close at $7.66 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. The company recently reported results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) gained 15.8% to close at $17.00.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) climbed 15% to close at $192.34 after the company announced that the FDA approved the launch of its Tyvaso for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) rose 13.1% to close at $3.36 after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 12.9% to close at $5.17 following Q4 results.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) climbed 12.2% to close at $3.21.
  • Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose 11.8% to close at $29.84 after jumping more than 18% on Wednesday.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) gained 11.7% to close at $4.10.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) climbed 10.9% to close at $8.99. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $9.50 per ADS.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) gained 10.8% to close at $2.25.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) rose 10.7% to close at $7.35. The company recently announced plans to launch MyoCorrect orofacial myofunctional therapy service.
  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 10.2% to close at $49.30 after the company announced it successfully met the technical milestone that was a condition to close for the investment of an additional $100 million by Volkswagen Group of America Investments into QuantumScape.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 10% to close at $1.98 following 2020 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $20.511 million, up 146% year over year.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) surged 8.2% to close at $2.25 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares climbed 8.2% to close at $3.16 following full year 2020 results. The company reported FY20 EV revenue of $19.5 million, up from $2.7 million year over year.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 6.5% to close at $20.96. Less than a month after confirming the company was working on NFTs, Funko announced Thursday it's acquiring a majority stake in TokenWave LLC, the parent company of TokenHead. The acquisition gives Funko control of one of the leading mobile apps and websites for showcasing and tracking non-fungible tokens.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 4.8% to close at $92.41 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 4.5% to close at $24.56 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Losers
 

  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares tumbled 23.9% to close at $1.02 on Thursday after the company reported its OPTION 2 trial did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 20.4% to close at $5.16.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 17.4% to close at $10.32. Wah Fu Education shares jumped over 51% on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the first half of fiscal year 2021.
  • Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) shares dipped 17.3% to close at $3.06 after the company reported Q4 results and issued 2021 forecast.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 17.2% to close at $3.66.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 16.2% to close at $15.54. Microvision shares climbed over 50% on Wednesday after Microsoft, which is a Microvision customer, won a US Army contract for AR headsets.
  • Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) dropped 14.4% to close at $13.00.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) fell 13.6% to close at $2.17. The company recently released Q4 results.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dipped 13.5% to close at $4.73.
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) fell 13.4% to close at $80.46. One batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines failed quality standards and are not fit for use, reported the New York Times. The company had found a problem with an ingredient used in the vaccine produced at Emergent Biosolutions site in Baltimore.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) fell 13.2% to close at $111.17 after jumping over 82% on Wednesday.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 12.9% to close at $3.65. Liquid Media recently said it will create multi-token IP platform in partnership with CurrencyWorks.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 12.8% to close at $37.63 after the company reported topline results from the Phase 1b/2 proof-of-concept study of its investigational asset BXCL501 that is being evaluated for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 12.7% to close at $2.54 after the company reported the pricing of its public offering of common stock and preferred stock.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) fell 12.1% to close at $7.89 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 11.6% to close at $7.03 after the company announced it priced a 14 million unit follow-on offering at $6.10 per unit.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 10.9% to close at $5.53 as the company inked an agreement to acquire Nanjing Ribensi Electronic Technology Co, Ltd for $9.1 million (RMB 60 million).
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) tumbled 9.6% to close at $66.27.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 9.2% to close at $1.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) fell 7.6% to close at $6.83 after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently reported a FY 2020 loss of $0.18 per share.
  • Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) fell 6.9% to close at $35.32 after the company reported the pricing of follow-on offering.



 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

