'Godzilla vs. Kong' Smashes Pandemic-Era Box Office With $48.5 Million Debut

"Godzilla vs. Kong" has brought in $48.5 million in its first five days since opening.

What Happened: After a year-long pandemic, there is some good news for the U.S. theater owners. Even though the industry is still on the verge of recovery from pandemic-related business loss, the domestic box office is cherishing the success of "Godzilla vs. Kong." It is considered the largest turnout by far for a movie since the pandemic began, Variety reports.

The film is a production of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures Productions LLC, a subsidiary of China's Wanda Group.

It opened theatrically in the U.S. and Canada on March 31, with a simultaneous streaming presentation on HBO Max.

The Warner Bros. movie has garnered a five-day opening of $48.5 million, with a $32.2 million estimated Friday-to-Sunday total from 3,064 theaters across the U.S.

The movie is available to HBO Max subscribers for free. In Canada, the film has generated $3 million through various digital platforms.

According to reports, the movie brought in $121 million during its international opening in March. Its global total is now at $285 million.

In 2019, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" brought in $47.8 million domestically over its first three-day weekend. It went on to reach $110.5 million domestically and $386 million worldwide during that year.

The last domestic opening was Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984" in December with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million.

Sony Pictures' horror film "The Unholy" has pulled in $3.2 million, opening from 1,850 locations.

Universal's "Nobody" is in the third position with $3 million in its second weekend. Its domestic tally was at $11.8 million.

Walt Disney Co 's (NYSE: DIS) "Raya and the Last Dragon" is in fourth with $2 million and a $32.2 million total after five weekends.

Warner Bros.' "Tom & Jerry" is in fifth with an estimated $1.4 million and a $39.5 million domestic total.

(Photo of "Godzilla vs. Kong" courtesy Warner Bros.)