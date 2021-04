Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 7 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) shares fell to $1.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.33%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.