A Google-Branded Car Is Here

A new collaboration is born in the world of automotive, the one between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) and Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG). The historical Italian FCA brand has announced a special edition of vehicles that brings the Internet giant's technology on board. The new Fiat 500 “Hey Google” starting price is 12,500 euros, thanks to FCA Bank's eco-incentives and funding.

Exterior Design: Obviously, such a partnership mainly emerges in infotainment new potential – especially due to voice technology — as well as on vehicles exterior, which is perhaps a first. The special “Hey Google” edition, that includes the classic 500, the 500 L and the 500 X, displays a white livery, recalling the browser's home page, with a black roof and mirror caps. In addition, “Hey Google” badges have been placed on wheel arches, while both B pillars are decorated with elements echoing the Silicon Valley company's colours.

Voice Technology: "Hey Google" tags may also be found inside, stitched to seats and on the welcome screen of the 7-inch touchscreen. The owner is able to remotely interact with their car - courtesy of the browser technology, - using their voice, previously recorded by the system. Thus, they can ask and receive information about the vehicle, as well as communicate with it via their smartphone or Google Nest Hub, the display included in the Welcome Kit that every customer will receive upon purchasing an "Hey Google" model.

“Ask My Fiat”: Wherever you are, even comfortably seated on your couch at home, you will only need to say "Hey Google, ask My Fiat" to your Android phone in order to know, for example, where the car was parked, how much fuel is left in the tank or the location of the nearest authorized workshop. It is also possible to issue commands such as locking and unlocking the doors, to detect your car position or to discover at what speed it is going when someone else is driving.

