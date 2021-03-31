AT&T SD-WAN And Cisco Extend Remote Work Support, FISMA Compliance For Government Agencies
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) continues to develop its AT&T SD-WAN capabilities, incorporating novel features from Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to support remote workers and FISMA (Federal Information Security Modernization Act) compliance for government agencies.
- AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco's Teleworker solution offers SD-WAN remote working capabilities utilizing the employee's existing home internet connection and layers on the full SD-WAN stack with one piece of hardware.
- It provides policy-based SD-WAN service while meeting FISMA criteria for system security and risk management for public sector customers.
- Additionally, AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco offers co-managed options, including the ability to control and manage their business application policies while relying on AT&T for configuration, fault, and performance management.
- AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco Teleworker solution accentuates security while ranking the business's applications over non-business traffic.
- Price action: T shares traded lower by 1.63% at $30.24, and CSCO shares traded lower by 0.37% at $51.96. on the last check Wednesday.
