Why YVR Stock, PLUG Stock And BLNK Stock Are Moving Higher
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) shares were trading higher by 24.2% Wednesday after the company announced plans to create a multi-token IP platform in partnership with CurrencyWorks.

Liquid Media Group is an entertainment company with a portfolio of content IP spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver's media and entertainment supercluster, the company's mission is to empower storytellers to develop, produce and distribute across channels and platforms. 

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading higher by 1.9% and 8.46% respectively, with strength coming in anticipation of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan announcement Wednesday afternoon, which may include an EV charging system.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

Blink Charging is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

