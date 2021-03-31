 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why PLBY Stock, GNLN Stock Are Trading Higher Wednesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Why PLBY Stock, GNLN Stock Are Trading Higher Wednesday

Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) shares were trading higher by nearly 9% Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $28 price target. 

PLBY Group is a pleasure and leisure company. The company serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming and Lifestyle and Beauty and Grooming.

The company's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world,

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares were trading higher by nearly 25% Wednesday after the company announced a merger agreement with KushCo Holdings Inc (Pink: KSHB).

Greenlane is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States. The company offers a selection of stock-keeping units including vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes and rolling papers. The company markets and sells its products in both the business to business and business to consumer sectors of the marketplace.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNLN + PLBY)

Mid-Day Market Update: Arcadia Biosciences Jumps Following Strong Q4 Sales; The9 Limited Shares Slide
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Clever Leaves Plummets On Q4 Earnings, Looks To Expand Globally; Greenlane Posts Record Core Business Revenue
KushCo, Greenlane To Merge In All-Stock Deal, Creating 'Innovative Supplier Of Cannabis Ancillary Products'
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: PlayboyNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com