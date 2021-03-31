Why PLBY Stock, GNLN Stock Are Trading Higher Wednesday

Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) shares were trading higher by nearly 9% Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $28 price target.

PLBY Group is a pleasure and leisure company. The company serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming and Lifestyle and Beauty and Grooming.

The company's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world,

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares were trading higher by nearly 25% Wednesday after the company announced a merger agreement with KushCo Holdings Inc (Pink: KSHB).

Greenlane is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States. The company offers a selection of stock-keeping units including vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes and rolling papers. The company markets and sells its products in both the business to business and business to consumer sectors of the marketplace.