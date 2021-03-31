 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 10:30am   Comments
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

Top News

  • U.S. ADP Private Payrolls increased from 117,000 in February to 517,000 in March.
  • Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced topline results from a COVID-19 vaccine study in adolescents, showing 100% efficacy in participants ages 12-15. 
  • U.S. President Joe Biden is prepared to announce the details of a $2-trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday afternoon.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.48% to near 3,977.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.37% to near 6,747.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.86% to near 29,178.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.72%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 0.5% to near $60.52/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.72% to near $1,696/oz.
  • Silver up 1.02% to near $24.26/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 0.32% over the last 24 hours to near $58,441.

