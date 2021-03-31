 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 4 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX).
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 6.38% to reach a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares moved down 3.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.75, drifting down 3.38%.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.38%.
  • Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.6%.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock hit $3.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

