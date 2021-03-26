Insider Sells Ikonics Stock

Shares of Ikonics Inc (NASDAQ:IKNX) fell by 1.8% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, March 25 showed that Ulland William C sold 5,129 shares at $10.25 on Monday, Mar 15, sold 1,871 shares at $10.42 on Wednesday, Mar 17, and sold 3,000 shares at $10.73 on Thursday, Mar 18.The transaction moved the executive's stake in Ikonics Inc. to 226,918 shares.

