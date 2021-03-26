Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Co-Diagnostics Stock is Trading Lower Today

Co-Diagnostics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is currently down 17.33% to a price of $10.26. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.02 million, about 78.22% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.30 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Co-Diagnostics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $14.04 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $30.99 and fallen to a low of $6.81.

