Why Molecular Data's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 10:36am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In Molecular Data's Stock Today

Molecular Data's (NASDAQ:MKD) stock is trading up 10.48% to a price of $1.16. The stock's current volume for the day is 9.90 million, which is approximately 258.86% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.82 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Molecular Data shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with UCloud Technology to "further drive digital transformation."

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Molecular Data's stock was $1.31 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.89 and a low of $0.78 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

