Why Is It Moving? Looking At Snowflake's Price Action Today

Snowflake's Stock Price And Volume Action

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is currently up 4.12% to a price of $224.87. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.71 million, which is approximately 34.64% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.94 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Snowflake shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $311 price target.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Snowflake's stock was $266.99 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $429.0 and a low of $205.07 in the past 52 weeks.

