Uber To Reopen San Francisco Offices With 20% Capacity On March 29: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Uber To Reopen San Francisco Offices With 20% Capacity On March 29: Reuters
  • Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is planning to reopen its Mission Bay, San Francisco, offices with 20% occupancy on March 29, and allow the staff to return to work on a “voluntary basis,” Reuters reports.
  • Uber had previously extended its work-from-home policy until September 13.
  • The employees resuming office would reportedly adhere to the pandemic protocols, including face coverings, social distancing, and wiping down areas like desks.
  • Additionally, sick employees or employee family members would stay at home.
  • Uber peer Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFTexpects positive weekly business growth beginning last week through 2021 end triggered by the COVID-19 vaccine launch.
  • UBER and LYFT stocks have gained 106% and 127.4%, respectively, in the last year.
  • Price action: UBER share prices traded 1.06% higher at $54.46 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ReutersNews Tech Media

