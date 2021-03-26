Uber To Reopen San Francisco Offices With 20% Capacity On March 29: Reuters
- Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is planning to reopen its Mission Bay, San Francisco, offices with 20% occupancy on March 29, and allow the staff to return to work on a “voluntary basis,” Reuters reports.
- Uber had previously extended its work-from-home policy until September 13.
- The employees resuming office would reportedly adhere to the pandemic protocols, including face coverings, social distancing, and wiping down areas like desks.
- Additionally, sick employees or employee family members would stay at home.
- Uber peer Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) expects positive weekly business growth beginning last week through 2021 end triggered by the COVID-19 vaccine launch.
- UBER and LYFT stocks have gained 106% and 127.4%, respectively, in the last year.
- Price action: UBER share prices traded 1.06% higher at $54.46 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
