 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Forced To Halt Production, Lower Q1 Deliveries Forecast As Chip Shortage Comes Haunting
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 5:38am   Comments
Share:
Nio Forced To Halt Production, Lower Q1 Deliveries Forecast As Chip Shortage Comes Haunting

Global chip shortage is severely impairing automakers, as evidenced by an announcement from Chinese EV maker NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) Friday.

What Happened: Nio is temporarily halting vehicle production activity in the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei for working days starting March 29, the company said in a statement.

The stalling comes due to a shortage in semiconductor supply, the company added.

As a result of this development, Nio lowered its vehicle deliveries forecast for the first quarter from 20,000-20,500 vehicles to 19,500 vehicles.

Related Link: Is The Nio Sell-Off Overdone?

Why It's Important: The news comes at a time Nio has been seeing a slight loss of momentum in vehicle sales. After record deliveries of 7,225 vehicles in January, sales declined month-over-month to 5,578 in February.

This would leave the company shooting for a target of 6,697 vehicles in March.

In the December quarter's earnings call, CEO William Li suggested the EV maker had sufficient chip supply to support production for the time being but hinted at production getting hit in the second quarter.

"We believe for the second quarter, we should have the chip supply to meet our basic demand, but the risk is still quite high," Li had said at the time.

Nio is not the only one facing this predicament. Increasing demand from sectors leveraging the "work-from-home" and "study-from-home environment" in the aftermath of the pandemic has exerted pressure on the chip supply chain. Since the chip industry is manufacturing-intensive, it is extremely difficult to bring increased production online in a swift manner.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is expected to delay the launch of the latest iteration of its Galaxy Note 21 due to chip shortage.

Traditional automakers, including General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), have announced production cuts at their North American plants, citing the issue.

The Chinese auto industry is also feeling the finch, with auto production declining in the mid-teens percentage on a month-over-month in January.

In premarket trading Friday, Nio shares were down 0.50% to $37.75.

Related Link: Nio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: Report

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

US Auto Sales Expected To See Substantial Rise In March Despite Chip Shortage
Xiaomi Shares Surge As Report Says Company To Make Electric Vehicles Aimed At Mass Market In China
Nio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: Report
The Dow Jones Led The Major Indices Thursday. Why?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: NIO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Chip Shortage electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com