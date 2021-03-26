 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Co-Founder's Battery Recycling Company Ties Up With E-Waste Firm ERI

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 2:54am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Co-Founder's Battery Recycling Company Ties Up With E-Waste Firm ERI

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) co-founder JB Straubel’s recycling startup Redwood Materials is partnering with North American electronic waste processing company ERI to recycle batteries and solar panels.

What Happened: As part of the partnership, Nevada-based Redwood has made an undisclosed investment in ERI and Straubel has been elected to ERI’s board. 

The partnership will aim to deliver the last mile of electronic recycling of solar panels and batteries in a process that would ensure key elements such as cobalt, nickel, copper, and lithium that are used in electric vehicle batteries are kept out of landfills and responsibly recycled, besides putting them to use again in new products. 

See Also: Former Tesla Executive On Course To Make Electric Cars Cheaper

Straubel left Tesla in 2019 to focus on Redwood and work on recovering and recycling elements such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and copper. The demand for metals is on the rise due to the increasing shift to electric vehicles, along with concerns of its availability and the environmental harm that it could bring. 

Why It Matters: The global demand for lithium, graphite, nickel and manganese may fail to meet the mining resources currently available putting emphasis on the need to recycle even more.  

Price Action: Shares of Tesla closed 1.6% higher at $640.39 on Thursday.

Read Next: Why Tesla Is Shifting More EVs To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Xiaomi Shares Surge As Report Says Company To Make Electric Vehicles Aimed At Mass Market In China
Tesla Brings Its Tequila Bottles To Europe And China — Without The Tequila
Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon
Chip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through Sunday
Elon Musk Violated Labor Laws With 2018 Tweet, Tesla Ordered To Reinstate Union Activist
Nio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs JB Straubel lithium manganese nickelNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com