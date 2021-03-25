What's Moving The Market Thursday?
Top News
- U.S. Initial Jobless Claims fell from 770,000 in the prior week to 684,000 for the week ending March 19.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry into special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dealings at four Wall Street banks.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEOs testified on Capitol Hill.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) delayed the signing of a contract to supply the companies' COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union. Novavax said the company is facing shortages of raw materials.
- U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold his first formal news conference at the White House later today, starting at 1:15 p.m. EDT.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures traded flat to near 3,881.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.59% to near 6,673.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.14% to near 28,729.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.61%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 4.9% to near $58.18/barrel.
- Gold down 0.12% to near $1,731/oz.
- Silver down 0.64% to near $25.07/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 9.26% over the last 24 hours to near $50,962.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets