Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday morning saw 23 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:APOP). ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 48.06% to hit its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.40. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.