Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Thursday morning saw 23 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP).
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 48.06% to hit its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.40. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock hit a yearly high price of $126.49. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $158.31.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares hit $46.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.63%.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.22 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares broke to $24.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.07. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares broke to $6.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.32%.
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.88 this morning. The stock was up 48.06% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) shares hit $9.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.
  • First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.88 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
  • USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares were up 5.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.95 for a change of up 5.72%.
  • Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.89%.
  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.57%.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares hit $14.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.88%.
  • Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.68 with a daily change of up 37.88%.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.17%.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares broke to $5.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 39.59%.
  • Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:EVY) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.49.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.47%.
  • GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.56. The stock was down 12.97% for the day.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares were up 47.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.15 for a change of up 47.85%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

