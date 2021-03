Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 92 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:EDU) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:WINT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 23.61% to hit a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.19. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:EDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.19. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock hit a yearly low of $205.07. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NYSE:SNOW) stock hit a yearly low of $205.07. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $121.01. Shares traded down 0.97%.

(NYSE:DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $121.01. Shares traded down 0.97%. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

(NYSE:ELP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.39.

(NASDAQ:GDRX) shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.39. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares set a new yearly low of $10.86 this morning. The stock was up 5.78% on the session.

(NYSE:YSG) shares set a new yearly low of $10.86 this morning. The stock was up 5.78% on the session. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares set a new yearly low of $41.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IONS) shares set a new yearly low of $41.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock hit a yearly low of $72.17. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SRPT) stock hit a yearly low of $72.17. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell to $13.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell to $13.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares made a new 52-week low of $74.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) shares made a new 52-week low of $74.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.23% for the day. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.72%.

(NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.72%. MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.79.

(NYSE:MPLN) shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.79. Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares moved down 3.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.27, drifting down 3.62%.

(NASDAQ:ARRY) shares moved down 3.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.27, drifting down 3.62%. PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) shares fell to $42.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.26%.

(NYSE:PRG) shares fell to $42.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.26%. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.88. The stock traded down 5.39%.

(NASDAQ:BLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.88. The stock traded down 5.39%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.50 on Thursday, moving down 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:MOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.50 on Thursday, moving down 0.96%. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.89. Shares traded up 2.07%.

(NASDAQ:RIDE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.89. Shares traded up 2.07%. Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.65.

(NYSE:HYLN) shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.65. Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.74. Shares traded down 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:ARCE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.74. Shares traded down 1.27%. Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares fell to $12.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.76%.

(NASDAQ:CERE) shares fell to $12.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.76%. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock hit $7.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ:YQ) stock hit $7.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.71%. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.17.

(NASDAQ:QURE) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.17. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock drifted down 3.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.34.

(NASDAQ:ALVR) stock drifted down 3.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.34. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.25 and moving down 6.65%.

(NASDAQ:FMTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.25 and moving down 6.65%. Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares hit a yearly low of $30.50. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OLMA) shares hit a yearly low of $30.50. The stock was down 0.78% on the session. CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) shares moved down 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.71, drifting down 0.61%.

(NYSE:PRPB) shares moved down 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.71, drifting down 0.61%. Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE:CRHC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 0.41%.

(NYSE:CRHC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 0.41%. Apollo Strategic Growth (NYSE:APSG) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.97%.

(NYSE:APSG) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.97%. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock drifted down 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.05.

(NASDAQ:VITL) stock drifted down 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.05. Dragoneer Growth Opp (NYSE:DGNR) stock drifted down 0.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.02.

(NYSE:DGNR) stock drifted down 0.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.02. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares fell to $7.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:EPZM) shares fell to $7.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.65%. Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.41%.

(NASDAQ:RNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.41%. Bridgetown Holdings (NASDAQ:BTWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.32. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BTWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.32. The stock was down 3.47% on the session. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Thursday, moving up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Thursday, moving up 0.87%. Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) stock hit $9.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.26%.

(NYSE:AVAN) stock hit $9.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.26%. TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:TWCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Thursday, moving down 1.06%.

(NYSE:RBAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Thursday, moving down 1.06%. GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) stock hit $9.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.41%.

(NYSE:GOAC) stock hit $9.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.41%. iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock hit a yearly low of $12.51. The stock was down 7.05% for the day.

(NYSE:IH) stock hit a yearly low of $12.51. The stock was down 7.05% for the day. Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) shares were down 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.

(NYSE:LEAP) shares were down 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares fell to $18.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.17%.

(NASDAQ:SGTX) shares fell to $18.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.17%. TPG Pace Tech (NYSE:PACE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.

(NYSE:PACE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%. Sports Entertainment (NYSE:SEAH) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.59. The stock traded down 0.41%.

(NYSE:SEAH) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.59. The stock traded down 0.41%. FirstMark Horizon (NYSE:FMAC) stock hit $9.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%.

(NYSE:FMAC) stock hit $9.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%. Hudson Executive Inv (NASDAQ:HEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Supernova Partners (NYSE:SPNV) shares fell to $9.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%.

(NYSE:SPNV) shares fell to $9.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%. AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.

(NYSE:IMPX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%. Equity Distribution (NYSE:EQD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.70. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

(NYSE:EQD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.70. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:QELL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 1.0% for the day. Executive Network (NYSE:ENPC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.03 and moving down 1.15%.

(NYSE:ENPC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.03 and moving down 1.15%. H.I.G. Acquisition (NYSE:HIGA) stock hit $9.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.

(NYSE:HIGA) stock hit $9.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:ONE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session. Falcon Capital (NASDAQ:FCAC) shares fell to $9.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:FCAC) shares fell to $9.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%. East Res Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63. The stock traded down 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:ERES) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63. The stock traded down 0.72%. Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

(NYSE:YAC) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day. Prime Impact Acquisition (NYSE:PIAI) stock drifted down 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.60.

(NYSE:PIAI) stock drifted down 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Thursday, moving down 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:AFIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Thursday, moving down 1.67%. DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) stock drifted down 1.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.65.

(NYSE:XPOA) stock drifted down 1.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.65. IG Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.58. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IGAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.58. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.36.

(NASDAQ:SPRB) stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.36. Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE:BSN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.

(NYSE:BSN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares fell to $12.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:ONCR) shares fell to $12.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.15%. Capstar Special Purpose (NYSE:CPSR) stock hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:CPSR) stock hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. Dragoneer Growth (NASDAQ:DGNS) stock hit $9.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:DGNS) stock hit $9.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.99%. Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OACB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.58. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

(NYSE:OACB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.58. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares were down 5.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) shares were down 5.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65. Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:RCHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%. Sarissa Capital (NASDAQ:SRSA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.08. The stock traded down 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:SRSA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.08. The stock traded down 1.6%. PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.81.

(NASDAQ:PAYS) shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.81. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.17.

(NASDAQ:MTCR) shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.17. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock drifted down 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36.

(NASDAQ:CALA) stock drifted down 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.56. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VYGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.56. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.21.

(NASDAQ:ESSC) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.21. ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.24. The stock traded down 3.36%.

(NASDAQ:CFRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.24. The stock traded down 3.36%. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.29.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.29. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ASMB) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.99. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.99. The stock was down 2.68% for the day. Integra Resources Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:ITRG) stock drifted down 0.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.82.

(AMEX:ITRG) stock drifted down 0.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.82. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares were down 4.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.04.

(NASDAQ:HTOO) shares were down 4.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.04. Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.12. Shares traded down 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:HLXA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.12. Shares traded down 0.2%. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 23.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EVFM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 23.61% on the session. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock hit $5.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.

(NASDAQ:ASPU) stock hit $5.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IMRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.22% for the day. Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock traded up 11.89%.

(NASDAQ:ODT) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock traded up 11.89%. Jiya Acquisition (NASDAQ:JYAC) shares fell to $9.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:JYAC) shares fell to $9.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.02%. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares moved down 0.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.72, drifting down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:GRAY) shares moved down 0.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.72, drifting down 0.99%. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares moved down 8.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15, drifting down 8.89%.

(NASDAQ:SLNO) shares moved down 8.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15, drifting down 8.89%. LifeSci Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LSAQ) shares were down 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.78.

(NASDAQ:LSAQ) shares were down 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.78. Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.58%.

(NASDAQ:NUZE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.58%. Vision Marine Technologie (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 7.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VMAR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 7.28% for the day. Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.59%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.