What's Happening With WKEY Stock And TME Stock Wednesday?

WISeKey International Holdings ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares are trading higher after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems.

Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower as weakness appears related to reports of potential antitrust action against parent company Tencent Holdings as well as broader Chinese market weakness amid tensions between China and western nations.

After the company reported fourth-quarter earnings , China Renaissance downgraded Tencent from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $18 to $29.

Tencent is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.