 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With WKEY Stock And TME Stock Wednesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With WKEY Stock And TME Stock Wednesday?

WISeKey International Holdings ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares are trading higher after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems.

Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower as weakness appears related to reports of potential antitrust action against parent company Tencent Holdings as well as broader Chinese market weakness amid tensions between China and western nations.

After the company reported fourth-quarter earnings , China Renaissance downgraded Tencent from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $18 to $29.

Tencent is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.

Latest Ratings for WKEY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WKEY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKEY)

WISeKey Forges Automotive Digital Security Partnership With Cortus
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Takung Art, Jiayin Group, Hall of Fame, Oriental Culture, WISeKey Stocks Skyrocketed Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AXLMorgan StanleyDowngrades8.0
WDDMFCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On0.600
HSDTNoble Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On20.0
FSTXLaidlaw & Co.Initiates Coverage On32.0
RBSPFDeutsche BankUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com