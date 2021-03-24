 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Share:
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

Top News

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued their testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee. 
  • U.S. Services Purchasing Manager's Index increased from 59.80 in February to 60 In March.
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she remains worried about latest COVID-19 data and apparent stall in the pandemic's trajectory.
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the British COVID-19 variant is proven to be more dangerous to young people.
  • U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) will likely release a modified statement for its vaccine. Fauci also said the level of daily COVID-19 infections is still high, and with levels this high it's too early to declare victory.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.62% to near 3,924.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.17% to near 6,710.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.04% to near 28,405.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.63%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 4.54% to near $60.38/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.23% to near $1,729/oz.
  • Silver up 0.19% to near $25.27/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 2.67% over the last 24 hours to near $56,519.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + DJIA)

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
This Day In Market History: S&P 500 Hits Dot-Com Bubble Peak
The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.
If You Invested $1,000 In The SPY ETF One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com