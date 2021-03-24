Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Brainstorm Cell's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Brainstorm Cell's Stock Today

Brainstorm Cell's (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 5.58% to a price of $4.42. The stock's volume is currently 4.47 million, which is roughly 465.03% of its recent 30-day volume average of 962.18 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced topline data from the company's Phase 2 trial evaluating NurOwn as a treatment for progressive MS.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Brainstorm Cell's stock was $5.23 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $17.95 and a low of $3.1 in the past 52 weeks.

