 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Brainstorm Cell's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:

 

 

The Price And Volume Action In Brainstorm Cell's Stock Today

Brainstorm Cell's (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 5.58% to a price of $4.42. The stock's volume is currently 4.47 million, which is roughly 465.03% of its recent 30-day volume average of 962.18 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced topline data from the company's Phase 2 trial evaluating NurOwn as a treatment for progressive MS.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Brainstorm Cell's stock was $5.23 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $17.95 and a low of $3.1 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (BCLI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax-Clover Start Phase 2/3 Vaccine Study. BrainStorm Reports Positive MS Readout, NeoGenomics Goes Shopping
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
BrainStorm Cell Stock Surges As NurOwn Aces Mid-Stage Multiple Sclerosis Study
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com