Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning saw 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 75.67% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.75 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.96%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.