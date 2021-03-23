 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Tuesday morning saw 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 75.67% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.75 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.96%.
  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares hit a yearly low of $79.31. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) stock hit a yearly low of $18.68. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.
  • PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.95. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.37. Shares traded down 5.33%.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares set a new yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
  • Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.08. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock hit a yearly low of $8.45. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
  • Dragoneer Growth (NASDAQ:DGNS) shares fell to $10.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.67%.
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares fell to $8.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.22%.
  • Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares moved down 75.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.56, drifting down 75.67%.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 18.81% for the day.
  • Vision Marine Technologie (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares moved down 4.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.26, drifting down 4.15%.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares moved down 3.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.42, drifting down 3.12%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

