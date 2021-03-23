Why MP Materials Is Trading Lower Today

MP Materials's Stock Price And Volume Action

MP Materials's (NYSE:MP) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 13.45% to a price of $39.34. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.23 million, which is approximately 67.88% of its previous 30-day average volume of 6.23 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MP Materials shares are trading lower after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MP Materials's stock was $37.84 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $51.77 and a low of $15.45 in the past 52 weeks.

