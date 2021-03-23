 Skip to main content

Why Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:38am
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Price And Volume Action

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is currently down 17.47% to a price of $46.29. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.55 million, about 283.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 899.74 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company announced its partner, Roche, has decided to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington's disease.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $57.34 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $64.37 and fallen to a low of $39.32.

