Analyzing Getty Realty's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 23, 2021, Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 8, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Getty Realty, which has a current dividend per share of $0.39, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 24, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.52% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Getty Realty's Dividend History

Over the past year, Getty Realty has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 25, 2020 the company's payout was $0.37, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Getty Realty's dividend yield in last year was 4.71%, which has since grown by 0.81%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

