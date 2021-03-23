Understanding American Vanguard's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 15, 2021, American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders. American Vanguard also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. American Vanguard has an ex-dividend date planned for March 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.02. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.36% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding American Vanguard's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, American Vanguard has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on October 2, 2019 the company's payout was $0.02, which has returned to its value today. American Vanguard's dividend yield last year was 0.48%, which has since decreased by 0.12%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

