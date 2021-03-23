What's Happening With RKT Stock Today?

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading higher by more than 5.5% after announcing an extension of its partnership where users of Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ: INTU) personal finance app, Mint, can get approved to purchase a home entirely digitally, within the Mint app - powered by Rocket Mortgage's API.

Homebuyers have the ability to go from application to accurate rate confirmation and approval in as little as eight minutes, instead of days. Users can complete the entire process in the Mint app and they can import information they have already added to their Mint account.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based company helping its clients achieve the American dream of homeownership and financial freedom.

Its flagship business, Rocket Mortgage, offers mortgage loan products, which are marketed in all 50 states through the internet, national television and other marketing channels.