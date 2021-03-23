 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With RKT Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With RKT Stock Today?

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading higher by more than 5.5% after announcing an extension of its partnership where users of Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ: INTU) personal finance app, Mint, can get approved to purchase a home entirely digitally, within the Mint app - powered by Rocket Mortgage's API.

Homebuyers have the ability to go from application to accurate rate confirmation and approval in as little as eight minutes, instead of days. Users can complete the entire process in the Mint app and they can import information they have already added to their Mint account.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based company helping its clients achieve the American dream of homeownership and financial freedom. 

Its flagship business, Rocket Mortgage, offers mortgage loan products, which are marketed in all 50 states through the internet, national television and other marketing channels.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKT)

Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week
Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'
Rocket Companies CEO Downplays Rising Interest Rates
GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market
8 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Which Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: MintNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com