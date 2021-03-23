A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) - P/E: 9.26 Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) - P/E: 9.84 Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) - P/E: 9.25 Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 6.38 PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) - P/E: 9.47

This quarter, Nautilus experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.87 in Q3 and is now 0.97. Nautilus does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Green Brick Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.68 in Q3 and is now 0.58. Green Brick Partners does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.75, whereas in Q4, they were at 5.54. Hovnanian Enterprises does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Big 5 Sporting Goods experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.31 in Q3 and is now 0.83. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.05%, which has decreased by 0.96% from 5.01% last quarter.

This quarter, PulteGroup experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.34 in Q3 and is now 1.49. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.22%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 1.35% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.