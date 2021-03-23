 Skip to main content

2 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.08
  2. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 4.44

This quarter, Inpixon experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.21 in Q2 and is now -0.13. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Index Holdings's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.15, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

