Watch Which Chef Will Be Crowned the King Or Queen of Cassoulet by D'Artagnan

D'Artagnan is a New York City-based purveyor of foie gras, game meat, and other premium food products for the restaurant industry and at-home cooks. On Monday, it is hosting the seventh annual "Cassoulet War" featuring an all-star lineup of chefs battling it out to create the most compelling French dish.

The Competition: D'Artagnan's annual tradition will pit eight international chefs to determine who can prepare the best cassoulet. Cassoulet is a traditional French dish best described as a duck and bean stew.

During Monday's battle, participating chefs will explain the cooking process and offer tips and tricks for the public to create the dish at home.

Viewers can register for the online event here. It is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT.

The participating chefs include:

Daniel Boulud, owner of seven New York City restaurants and many more across the U.S. and internationally.

Top Chef judge and owner of the Craft Restaurants, Tom Colicchio.

Hélène Darroze, recipient of three Michelin stars.

Elizabeth Falkner, a consulting chef and judge on multiple TV cooking shows.

Pierre Landet, a seasoned French chef.

Danny Meyer, restaurateur and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) founder.

Eric Ripert, chef-owner of Le Bernardin, the only restaurant named a four-star restaurant by the New York Times since 1986.

Cooking Shouldn't Be Difficult: Speaking to Benzinga via e-mail ahead of the event, D'Artagnan founder, owner and CEO Ariane Daguin said that people realized throughout the COVID-19 pandemic cooking exotic sounding foreign dishes is not difficult.

"On the contrary, it brings the family together, and it makes consumers more conscious about the importance of knowing where your food comes from and making every effort to get wholesome ingredients," she said.

While restaurants continue to reopen, especially in her core region of New York City where indoor capacity was lifted to 50%, people will naturally be heading out to eat more often. Regardless, the public has learned "the pleasures of entertaining at home with good convivial dishes."

On D'Artagnan's end, the company's sales to restaurants are "are coming back to normal" levels as there are a lot of private parties already booked for the fall season.

Next year's event should return back to its prior format of 32 chefs competing live. While a virtual competition is fun and this year's event has attracted 1,500 people, nothing beats the real thing.

(Photo: D'Artagnan)