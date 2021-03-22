10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $700.00 $501.5K 10.7K 56.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $45.00 $27.4K 10.8K 26.7K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $115.00 $700.0K 3.2K 3.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $862.0K 16.0K 3.6K GPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/23/21 $25.00 $108.5K 49 3.5K PHM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $48.00 $36.0K 166 1.8K GOEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $32.5K 3.3K 1.4K NLS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $12.50 $66.2K 120 1.4K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $70.00 $113.3K 2.1K 1.3K BLNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $40.00 $373.0K 7.4K 936

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 258 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $501.5K, with a price of $1945.0 per contract. There were 10721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 10868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 3213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2498 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $862.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 16055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 3500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.5K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PHM (NYSE:PHM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOEV (NASDAQ:GOEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NLS (NYSE:NLS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.3K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 2177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 746 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $373.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 7403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

