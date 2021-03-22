Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG).

(NYSE:YSG). Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Monday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.

(NYSE:YSG) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Monday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.35. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:YQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.35. The stock was down 4.73% on the session. Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.08 and moving down 77.98%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.