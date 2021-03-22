Trump Considers Starting A Social Media Site; Twitter, Facebook Weigh Allowing Trump Back

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling the possibility of starting his own social media platform as Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) consider whether to allow Trump to return to their platforms.

What Happened: Twitter permanently banned Trump from its site while Facebook issued an indefinite suspension from the Facebook and Instagram platforms after the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, making him the first world leader to be barred from social media.

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller told Fox News that Trump is reviewing proposals to launch a social media endeavor of his own.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” said Miller in a Sunday appearance on the Fox News show "MediaBuzz."

"And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media," Miller continued, "it's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Miller said a Trump-run social media platform “will be the hottest ticket in social media – it’s going to completely redefine the game.” He predicted Trump will give Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg a run for their money, with the potential to attract “tens of millions of people” as well as corporate backers.

“There have been a lot of high-power meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in,” he said. “It’s not just one company that’s approached the president, there have been numerous companies.”

See Also: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Facebook

What's Next: A possible reversal of Twitter’s ban on Trump seems to be percolating, as per a March 18 corporate blog post titled “Calling for public input on our approach to world leaders.”

Without mentioning Trump by name, the company announced it's reviewing its policies “to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation.” The company is seeking both public comment and is consulting with “human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics worldwide whose feedback will be reflected in forthcoming revisions to the policy framework.”

A Facebook Oversight Board is also considering whether to enable Trump’s future participation on both the Facebook and Instagram sites. Trump reportedly issued an appeal to the board to participate on the company’s sites, and a decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Trump was also indefinitely suspended from participating on Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube platform and banned from Snapchat (NASDAQ: SNAP). YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stated Trump will eventually be fully reinstated but didn't give a timeline for his return, while Snapchat hasn't signaled any reversal of its decision.

Trump has resisted invitations from the privately-owned right-wing social media sites Gab and Parler to create accounts on their platforms.

Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons.