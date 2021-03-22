 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares climbed 243.8% to $7.35 after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) gained 42% to $3.8649.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares climbed 34.6% to $17.50. Summer Infant, last week, reported a Q4 loss of $1.59 per share.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 33.6% to $10.98.
  • Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares rose 27.4% to $2.09.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 26.7% to $5.07 after gaining over 46% on Friday.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 26.4% to $6.74 after the company said it would work with Medytox to develop COVID-19 vaccines.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) surged 24.4% to $24.61.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares rose 19.8% to $1.27 after declining more than 5% on Friday.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 19% to $2.88. Marker Therapeutics shares climbed over 34% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 18% to $35.19.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 17.5% to $13.15. The company recently announced its subsidiary entered into the NFT market.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 15.7% to $4.40.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 15.2% to $53.90.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) gained 13.6% to $8.80.
  • Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) climbed 13.3% to $23.23.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares rose 12.8% to $252.91 after Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) announced plans to buy the company in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 12.1% to $3.88. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 11.7% to $2.3217 after climbing over 11% on Friday.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) gained 11.6% to $21.08. The company last week reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) rose 7% to $5.90 after jumping over 12% on Friday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares dipped 76.5% to $4.47 after the company said it would discontinue development of its Tesetaxel.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 40.1% to $11.62 as Reuters reported that China is mulling bring e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products.
  • Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) dropped 16.5% to $4.90. ZOVIO reported the departure of CEO Andrew Clark from the company.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 16.3% to $4.5980 amid weakness in the Turkish stock market following President Erdogan's firing of the head of the country's central bank.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 15.8% to $1.1792 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 13.8% to $12.00.
  • Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) dipped 13.2% to $13.32.
  • Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) fell 12.4% to $13.44.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 12.3% to $4.67.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 11.9% to $22.12. Tuya, last week, priced its IPO at $21 per share.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) tumbled 11.8% to $8.15.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 11.7% to $10.62 after reporting Q4 results.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 11% to $2.0214. SenesTech shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dropped 9.6% to $12.90.

