Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week

There have been quite a few appealing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the market so far this year. Here are some upcoming IPOs that investors should be watching out for.

1. ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) is a dealer-to-dealer full-service wholesale online auction platform. They provide access to thousands of dealers and deliver ACV-backed vehicle condition reports. ACV Auctions is poised to offer 16,550,000 shares of stock on the Nasdaq at a target price of $18-$20 on the week of March 22nd. They expect to raise $314 million for their fast growing business.

2. Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a healthcare company that works with diverse communities to promote health and wellness for its members. Alignment Healthcare strives to deliver high-quality healthcare services to all of their Medicare Advantage members. They intend to offer 27,200,000 shares of stock at a target price of $17-$19 on the week of March 22nd. Alignment Healthcare expects to raise 516.8 million and the company is based in Orange, California.

3. Cricut

Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a brand that sells cutting plotters, and computer-controlled cutting machines, that are used for crafting. They offer a Design Space program where consumers can upload designs and format them. Cricut intends to offer 15,314,903 shares at a target price between $20-$22. The company is valued at around $4.9B and they intend to sell as many as 15.3M shares to the public.

4. DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) is a developer-friendly cloud platform that offers website hosting and building services. Their cloud platform offers a highly reliable supporting infrastructure that ensures your website stays fast, secure, and scalable. Digital Ocean is poised to offer 16,500,000 shares of stock at a target price of $44-$47 on the week of March 22nd. They look to raise $775.5 million and the company is valued at 4.95 million.

5. Diversey Holdings

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY) is a chemical industry company that provides revolutionary cleaning and hygiene technologies. They offer sustainable cleaning, sanitation and hygiene solutions for businesses across the country. Diversey Holdings is poised to offer 46,153,846 shares of stock at a target price of $18-$21 on the Nasdaq. They intend to raise $900 million through IPOs to pay off debt.