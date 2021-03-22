 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: AMC Entertainment Hldgs

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:44am   Comments
During Q4, AMC Entertainment Hldgs's (NYSE:AMC) reported sales totaled $162.50 million. Despite a 43.56% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $969.60 million. In Q3, AMC Entertainment Hldgs brought in $119.50 million in sales but lost $675.40 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in AMC Entertainment Hldgs's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, AMC Entertainment Hldgs posted an ROCE of 0.34%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In AMC Entertainment Hldgs's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

AMC Entertainment Hldgs reported Q4 earnings per share at $-3.15/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-3.15/share.

 

