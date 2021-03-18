Why RBLX Stock And WKEY Stock Are Moving Thursday

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Roblox and WISeKey.

WISeKey International Holdings ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares are trading higher after the company announced NFTs for digital identity verification of valuable objects and proof of ownership of digital and tangible assets.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems.

Roblox Corp (NASDAQ: RBLX) shares of companies in the broader entertainment sectors are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth sectors for the session.

Roblox is an online entertainment platform, where users can interact with each other to explore and develop immersive, user-generated and 3D experiences. The platform offers a wide range of online games for kids, teens, and adults.