Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 239 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

(NYSE:JPM). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR).

(NASDAQ:YVR). Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 68.22% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 2.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.85 for a change of up 2.71%.

(NYSE:JPM) shares were up 2.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.85 for a change of up 2.71%. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.8%.

(NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.8%. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares broke to $271.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE:ACN) shares broke to $271.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.35 on Thursday, moving up 2.5%.

(NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.35 on Thursday, moving up 2.5%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.60 Thursday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.

(NYSE:MS) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.60 Thursday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.36. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NYSE:PM) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.36. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit a yearly high of $94.36. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:RY) shares hit a yearly high of $94.36. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $235.29.

(NYSE:CAT) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $235.29. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares were up 2.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $352.99.

(NYSE:GS) shares were up 2.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $352.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $66.90 with a daily change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:TD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $66.90 with a daily change of up 0.69%. Deere (NYSE:DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $387.08. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.

(NYSE:DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $387.08. The stock was up 1.81% for the day. 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.64. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

(NYSE:MMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.64. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares set a new yearly high of $50.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

(NYSE:MO) shares set a new yearly high of $50.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.28. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

(NYSE:GM) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.28. The stock was up 1.27% for the day. Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares broke to $347.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.

(NYSE:ANTM) shares broke to $347.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.06. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.

(NYSE:USB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.06. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:BNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.68%. PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares broke to $182.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.

(NYSE:PNC) shares broke to $182.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.97. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session.

(NYSE:MUFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.97. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session. ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.24. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE:ABB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.24. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.11.

(NYSE:BMO) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.80. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.

(NYSE:SMFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.80. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session. Dow (NYSE:DOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:DOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.

(NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%. Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit $22.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.

(NYSE:MFC) shares hit $22.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to $47.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.

(NYSE:BK) shares broke to $47.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%. Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $316.89.

(NYSE:PH) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $316.89. Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares were up 1.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.60.

(NYSE:TRV) shares were up 1.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.60. Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.

(NYSE:MFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.39. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

(NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.39. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.63%.

(NYSE:GLW) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.63%. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.

(NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%. State Street (NYSE:STT) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.68 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

(NYSE:STT) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.68 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%.

(NYSE:MT) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.84 on Thursday, moving up 3.06%.

(NASDAQ:FITB) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.84 on Thursday, moving up 3.06%. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.12.

(NYSE:MGA) shares were down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.12. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit $77.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE:TSN) shares hit $77.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were down 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $185.81.

(NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were down 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $185.81. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.61. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

(NYSE:SYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.61. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $325.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

(NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $325.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. ORIX (NYSE:IX) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.01%.

(NYSE:IX) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.01%. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.

(NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%. Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.19. Shares traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE:HIG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.19. Shares traded up 1.08%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.81 for a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:KSU) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.81 for a change of up 0.49%. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.05. Shares traded up 5.36%.

(NYSE:CFG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.05. Shares traded up 5.36%. Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.24%.

(NYSE:NMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.24%. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.24. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

(NYSE:ALLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.24. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.49%.

(NASDAQ:NWSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.49%. WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares hit $65.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.

(NYSE:WPP) shares hit $65.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.42. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.

(NYSE:BEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.42. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session. News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares were up 2.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 2.01%.

(NASDAQ:NWS) shares were up 2.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 2.01%. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.22 Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

(NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.22 Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Loews (NYSE:L) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.37%.

(NYSE:L) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.37%. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $217.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%.

(NYSE:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $217.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.43%.

(NYSE:XPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.43%. CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%.

(NYSE:CNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%. Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a yearly high of $56.28. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

(NYSE:TXT) shares hit a yearly high of $56.28. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.11%.

(NYSE:LNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.11%. Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were up 1.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $226.63.

(NYSE:SNA) shares were up 1.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $226.63. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $160.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 15.62%.

(NYSE:WSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $160.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 15.62%. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a yearly high of $184.19. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

(NYSE:AAP) shares hit a yearly high of $184.19. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.04 Thursday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE:IPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.04 Thursday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares broke to $80.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ:EWBC) shares broke to $80.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%. Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares hit a yearly high of $205.00. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FIVE) shares hit a yearly high of $205.00. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares broke to $145.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:AGCO) shares broke to $145.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:AOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $119.53. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NYSE:AFG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $119.53. Shares traded up 0.69%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.

(NYSE:WAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day. Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares hit a yearly high of $64.39. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.

(NYSE:ST) shares hit a yearly high of $64.39. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session. First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares hit $18.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.16%.

(NYSE:FHN) shares hit $18.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.16%. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares hit $81.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.

(NASDAQ:CBSH) shares hit $81.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%. Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.93.

(NYSE:OC) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.93. Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.5%.

(NYSE:CPRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.5%. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.

(NYSE:JEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.20.

(NYSE:SC) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.20. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.42. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:OSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.42. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were down 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.84.

(NYSE:ARES) shares were down 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.90. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.90. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $81.41. Shares traded up 2.1%.

(NYSE:PB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $81.41. Shares traded up 2.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $117.61. Shares traded up 1.26%.

(NYSE:CFR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $117.61. Shares traded up 1.26%. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares were down 0.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.41.

(NYSE:STWD) shares were down 0.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.41. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.61.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.61. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $161.08 with a daily change of down 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:NXST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $161.08 with a daily change of down 0.62%. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.63.

(NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.63. Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares hit $42.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.

(NYSE:SKX) shares hit $42.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%. Timken (NYSE:TKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $86.88. Shares traded up 0.65%.

(NYSE:TKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $86.88. Shares traded up 0.65%. Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $267.98 with a daily change of up 3.16%.

(NASDAQ:COHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $267.98 with a daily change of up 3.16%. Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.40 on Thursday, moving up 6.5%.

(NYSE:OLN) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.40 on Thursday, moving up 6.5%. Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%.

(NYSE:RBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.83. The stock traded down 1.18% on the session.

(NYSE:CHH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.83. The stock traded down 1.18% on the session. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares set a new yearly high of $157.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:PRI) shares set a new yearly high of $157.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.89.

(NYSE:ADS) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.89. Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.32 Thursday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.32 Thursday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.67 Thursday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.

(NYSE:PK) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.67 Thursday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.73. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.

(NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.73. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.96 on Thursday, moving up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ:PACW) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.96 on Thursday, moving up 1.71%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.

(NYSE:SEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.11%.

(NYSE:STL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.11%. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $143.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $143.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit a yearly high of $86.78. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit a yearly high of $86.78. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) shares were up 4.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.99.

(NYSE:PFSI) shares were up 4.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.99. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.13.

(NYSE:NOMD) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.13. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were up 1.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.07 for a change of up 1.11%.

(NYSE:THG) shares were up 1.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.07 for a change of up 1.11%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares were down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.65 for a change of down 0.58%.

(NYSE:BXMT) shares were down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.65 for a change of down 0.58%. Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.81 for a change of up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:HOMB) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.81 for a change of up 1.31%. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $97.82 with a daily change of up 1.93%.

(NASDAQ:UMBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $97.82 with a daily change of up 1.93%. WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.53 Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

(NYSE:WCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.53 Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Avient (NYSE:AVNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

(NYSE:AVNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.

(NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%. Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.84.

(NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.84. Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.59. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.59. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.77. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.77. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

(NYSE:TGNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. F N B (NYSE:FNB) shares hit $13.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.

(NYSE:FNB) shares hit $13.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%. Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.88.

(NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.88. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HWC) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares were down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.88.

(NASDAQ:URBN) shares were down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.88. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new yearly high of $46.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new yearly high of $46.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session. Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $57.16. Shares traded up 2.44%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $57.16. Shares traded up 2.44%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.61.

(NYSE:AB) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.61. Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.

(NYSE:HI) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) shares hit a yearly high of $96.85. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.

(NYSE:BOH) shares hit a yearly high of $96.85. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session. Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.83.

(NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.83. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.19 Thursday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.19 Thursday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.21%.

(NASDAQ:EBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.21%. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $195.97 for a change of down 0.9%.

(NYSE:ABG) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $195.97 for a change of down 0.9%. Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.17%.

(NYSE:GEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.17%. Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.58.

(NYSE:ASB) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.58. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

(NYSE:APLE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit $65.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.

(NYSE:KFY) shares hit $65.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ:NUVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.42. Shares traded down 0.42%.

(NYSE:PEB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.42. Shares traded down 0.42%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.02 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.02 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%. Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.62%.

(NYSE:TEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.62%. Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares set a new yearly high of $58.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

(NYSE:MC) shares set a new yearly high of $58.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.

(NYSE:FLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit $64.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.3%.

(NYSE:SIG) shares hit $64.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.3%. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.

(NYSE:AX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.39. Shares traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE:CBT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.39. Shares traded up 0.44%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.86.

(NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.86. American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:ANAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.02.

(NYSE:KW) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.02. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.05. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FULT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.05. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.

(NASDAQ:OMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%. RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.48 on Thursday, moving down 0.98%.

(NYSE:RLJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.48 on Thursday, moving down 0.98%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.76. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.76. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.27.

(NASDAQ:JACK) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.27. Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.96. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WSBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.96. The stock was up 1.48% for the day. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.64%.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.64%. Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.

(NYSE:DRH) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session. World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.85. Shares traded up 0.14%.

(NYSE:INT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.85. Shares traded up 0.14%. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares broke to $37.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:ANF) shares broke to $37.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%. Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) shares set a new yearly high of $56.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:SAH) shares set a new yearly high of $56.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.44. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

(NYSE:EPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.44. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares hit a yearly high of $25.69. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NMIH) shares hit a yearly high of $25.69. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares broke to $63.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:SBTX) shares broke to $63.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares broke to $15.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.

(NYSE:ARI) shares broke to $15.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:MGRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.65 on Thursday, moving up 12.27%.

(NYSE:CXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.65 on Thursday, moving up 12.27%. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.36.

(NASDAQ:HOPE) shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.36. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of down 1.74%.

(NASDAQ:GPRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of down 1.74%. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $38.42. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $38.42. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) shares hit $34.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.09%.

(NYSE:GWB) shares hit $34.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.09%. Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares were up 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.22.

(NASDAQ:VCTR) shares were up 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.22. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 10.13%.

(NASDAQ:SBLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 10.13%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $34.02. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $34.02. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session. Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) shares hit $12.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.06%.

(NYSE:LADR) shares hit $12.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.06%. ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.86 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:PRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.86 with a daily change of up 0.46%. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.18 for a change of up 1.34%.

(NASDAQ:OCFC) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.18 for a change of up 1.34%. Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $43.36 with a daily change of down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:RAVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $43.36 with a daily change of down 0.78%. Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:PLYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:LE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were down 1.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.13.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were down 1.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.13. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.59 with a daily change of down 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:HIBB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.59 with a daily change of down 0.73%. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.84. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.

(NYSE:RWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.84. The stock was down 0.97% for the day. Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.81 for a change of up 0.95%.

(NYSE:DBI) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.81 for a change of up 0.95%. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.32. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.

(NYSE:INN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.32. The stock was down 0.58% for the day. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.99 on Thursday, moving up 6.21%.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.99 on Thursday, moving up 6.21%. Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.

(NYSE:FPH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session. Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.76. Shares traded up 0.95%.

(NYSE:AGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.76. Shares traded up 0.95%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.16 on Thursday, moving up 4.0%.

(NYSE:DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.16 on Thursday, moving up 4.0%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.30 with a daily change of up 3.46%.

(NYSE:CUBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.30 with a daily change of up 3.46%. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.00.

(NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.00. USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) shares were up 4.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55 for a change of up 4.43%.

(NASDAQ:USAT) shares were up 4.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55 for a change of up 4.43%. Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.74.

(NYSE:MTW) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.74. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.49. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FMBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.49. The stock was up 2.2% for the day. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares hit a yearly high of $24.90. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FFIC) shares hit a yearly high of $24.90. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.45. Shares traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:CAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.45. Shares traded up 0.36%. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

(NYSE:EFC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares set a new yearly high of $12.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HTBK) shares set a new yearly high of $12.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.4%.

(NYSE:RYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.4%. Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:SOI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares set a new yearly high of $5.28 this morning. The stock was up 21.3% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TOUR) shares set a new yearly high of $5.28 this morning. The stock was up 21.3% on the session. Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $10.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

(NYSE:TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $10.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%. Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Thursday. The stock was up 3.47% for the day.

(NYSE:VNTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Thursday. The stock was up 3.47% for the day. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.39. Shares traded up 4.58%.

(NYSE:GNK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.39. Shares traded up 4.58%. Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares were up 3.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87.

(NYSE:FLY) shares were up 3.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE:SGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares were up 19.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.35 for a change of up 19.55%.

(NASDAQ:AOUT) shares were up 19.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.35 for a change of up 19.55%. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were up 7.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.87.

(NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were up 7.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.87. Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TKAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 41.6%.

(AMEX:TKAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 41.6%. Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.85 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session.

(NYSE:DS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.85 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares were up 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.32.

(NASDAQ:PCYO) shares were up 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.32. Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares hit $10.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.01%.

(NASDAQ:NMCI) shares hit $10.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.01%. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.08.

(NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.08. First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) shares hit $12.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:FCT) shares hit $12.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.85.

(NYSE:NMM) shares were up 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.85. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.00 Thursday. The stock was up 3.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.00 Thursday. The stock was up 3.92% for the day. Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.62.

(NYSE:MGU) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.62. Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.08. Shares traded down 0.07%.

(NYSE:LEAF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.08. Shares traded down 0.07%. Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE:ETX) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.57.

(NYSE:ETX) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.57. The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.94%.

(NASDAQ:STKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.94%. Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.40 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:IHIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.40 with a daily change of up 0.54%. Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:SRRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.58 on Thursday, moving up 4.03%.

(NASDAQ:CPLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.58 on Thursday, moving up 4.03%. Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.69 with a daily change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:ACP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.69 with a daily change of up 0.39%. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares hit $18.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.33%.

(NASDAQ:TZOO) shares hit $18.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.33%. Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares set a new yearly high of $7.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ANIX) shares set a new yearly high of $7.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session. Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares broke to $12.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.

(NYSE:TSQ) shares broke to $12.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%. Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.09%.

(NASDAQ:AYTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.09%. Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares hit $9.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.

(NASDAQ:MNTX) shares hit $9.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%. Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares set a new yearly high of $12.47 this morning. The stock was up 13.19% on the session.

(NYSE:NM) shares set a new yearly high of $12.47 this morning. The stock was up 13.19% on the session. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.78%.

(NASDAQ:OPBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.78%. Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.85. Shares traded up 18.35%.

(NASDAQ:TAOP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.85. Shares traded up 18.35%. J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.16 Thursday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

(NYSE:JAX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.16 Thursday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.80. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GRIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.80. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.44 Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IMBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.44 Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.

(AMEX:IAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%. Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares were up 1.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.10 for a change of up 1.78%.

(AMEX:SACH) shares were up 1.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.10 for a change of up 1.78%. Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares broke to $21.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.68%.

(NASDAQ:FBSS) shares broke to $21.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.68%. Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.97%.

(NASDAQ:MKGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.97%. Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares hit $1.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 31.03%.

(NASDAQ:NEOS) shares hit $1.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 31.03%. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares set a new yearly high of $6.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ:JRSH) shares set a new yearly high of $6.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.63. The stock traded up 68.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EVOL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.63. The stock traded up 68.22% on the session. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (AMEX:DXF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.88 this morning. The stock was up 61.43% on the session.

(AMEX:DXF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.88 this morning. The stock was up 61.43% on the session. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.37. The stock later traded down 10.13% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.