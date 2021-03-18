30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares rose 58.6% to $1.84 in pre-market trading.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 42.6% to $86.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced it plans to acquire Prodigy Software..
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) rose 26.8% to $4.07 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares rose 24.7% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. Hudson Technologies, earlier during the month, posted worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 22.4% to $11.99 in pre-market trading. Aytu BioScience recently announced "positive" clinical results from the Healight Pilot study in SARS-CoV-2 patients.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 15% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Brickell Biotech’s CEO Robert Brown reported the purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.18 per share in Form 4 Filing.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 10.3% to $5.80 in pre-market trading. Bsquare is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) rose 10% to $25.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings. The company also issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 9.2% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 8% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, last week, announced its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) rose 6.8% to $4.58 in pre-market trading.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares rose 6.5% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. - BIO-key International is expected to review its Q4 results on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 6.5% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. Luokung recently reported closing of 100% equity interests of eMapGo Technologies.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 5.6% to $207.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
Losers
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 24.4% to $19.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from the second interim data analysis from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its MRT5005 in patients with Cystic Fibrosis.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 22.4% to $17.55 in pre-market trading. Shares of the Hong Kong-based online art trading platform jumped 277% on Wednesday prompted by increased attention from social media amid frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 18% to $6.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 80% on Wednesday.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) fell 14.8% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NASDAQ: KUKE) fell 14.1% to $7.98 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD(NASDAQ: OCG) fell 13.7% to $9.15 in pre-market trading. Oriental Culture Holding shares jumped 77% on Wednesday given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 13.2% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 16 million share public offering of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 12.7% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after jumping over 62% on Wednesday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 11% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Stockholders of Broadway Financial and CFBanc approved their merger.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) fell 8% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Jowell Global shares jumped 24% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) fell 7.9% to $32.00 in pre-market trading. Olo shares surged 39% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) fell 7.6% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Wednesday.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 7.5% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after surging over 11% on Wednesday
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 6% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported an $85 million common stock offering.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 5.6% to $8.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 4.4% to $39.05 in pre-market trading. Pagerduty reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued downbeat earnings forecast for Q1 and FY21.
