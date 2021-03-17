 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To Know

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 9:49pm   Comments
Share:
AMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To Know

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) climbed almost 4% in extended trading on Wednesday after the movie theatre chain said 98% of its U.S. locations will be open beginning Friday.

What Happened: With additional openings in the U.S. expected over the next week, AMC expects 99% of its U.S. circuit will be open by March 26.

More than 40 AMC locations in California will reopen beginning Friday, including all 25 locations in Los Angeles County and all eight locations in San Diego County.

The company expects 52 of its 54 California locations to be open by Monday including two brand new theatres in the Los Angeles area that will be serving guests for the first time ever.

AMC Porter Ranch 9 at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch will open on Friday, March 19. AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12, the company’s newest dine-in location will open for the first time on Monday.

See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance

Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains have been struggling following the closure of theatres amid the pandemic. The company now expects the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the release of blockbuster movie titles in the coming months to boost sales this year.

It was reported last week that AMC is likely getting discounts on film-rental fees from AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) subsidiary WarnerMedia. A discount on film-rental fees, which usually account for a huge share of a theatre chain’s costs, could boost AMC’s gross margins while it struggles with a cash crunch.

Nevertheless, AMC’s stock has been popular among retail investors and surged in January along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). These so-called meme stocks continue to see high retail investor interest in March, including from the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed 4.2% higher on Wednesday at $13.56 and further rose 3.8% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Why Wanda Group Is Trimming Its Holdings In AMC Theater Chain

Photo by Camknows on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T + AMC)

10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'
Why Some Are Speculating MoviePass Could Be Coming Back From The Dead
How ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
AMC, Cinemark Stocks Surge Amid California Reopening Plans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Entertainment Stocks movie theaters Reddit Reopening PlaysNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com