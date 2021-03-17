Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 6 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteables:
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO).
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 5.79% to reach a new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.18. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $127.70. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock hit $79.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%.
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.04. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell to $10.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.79%.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares moved down 1.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.10, drifting down 1.32%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.
