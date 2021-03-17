Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 6 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:GLTO). Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 5.79% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.18. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

(NYSE:MPLN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.04. The stock was down 3.17% for the day. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell to $10.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.79%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.