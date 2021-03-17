 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 6 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO).
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 5.79% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.18. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $127.70. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock hit $79.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%.
  • MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.04. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell to $10.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.79%.
  • Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares moved down 1.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.10, drifting down 1.32%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

Related Articles (EDU + DASH)

Amazon-Backed Deliveroo To Offer $1.4B New Shares In IPO: Reuters
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Uber, Lyft To Share Deactivated Drivers Data To Improve Industry Wide Safety: Bloomberg
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com