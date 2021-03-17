 Skip to main content

What's Happening With PTON Stock And PLTR Stock Wednesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Peloton and Palantir.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon. The weakness is potentially related to the reopening process amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Gym reopenings could lower the demand for at-home fitness platforms.

Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products that garnered an abundance of attention in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower. The weakness has been attributed to Tuesday comments from CEO Alex Karp on CNBC criticizing Wall Street's short-term focus and said there are "plenty of other things to invest in" for short-term investors.

Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

