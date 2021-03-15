 Skip to main content

What's Happening With BA Stock, GNUS Stock And SOS Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 10:32am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest price action and updates for Boeing, Genius Brands and SOS Limited on Monday morning.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating and raised its price target from $250 to $274 per share.

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading higher after the company confirmed a Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) series will be aired on its Kartoon Channel network.

Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) announced it has successfully installed its second fleet of 5,000 cryptocurrency mining rigs. 

Together with its prior fleet of 5,000 mining rigs, SOS said it expects the combined fleet to have the capacity to calculate an average of 353 Peta-Hashes per second (PH/s) for mining Bitcoin (BTC) and 707 Giga-Hashes per second (GH/s) for mining Ethereum (ETH).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

