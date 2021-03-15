 Skip to main content

32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares rose 87.1% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) rose 35.2% to $22.22 in pre-market trading. Rubius Therapeutics, last week, highlighted it will present trial results from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in advanced solid tumors at the American Association Of Cancer Research Meeting Apr. 10-15.
  • ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 32.6% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Friday.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 28.7% to $23.80 in pre-market trading. Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion, on a fully diluted basis.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares rose 25.2% to $5.47 in pre-market trading after climbing 14% on Friday. Lixte Biotech, earlier during the month, announced a $4.19 million registered direct offering.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares rose 18.9% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Luokung Technology, last week, reported Nasdaq withdrawal of delisting notice.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 17% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Friday.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 16.8% to $12.15 in pre-market trading. Ebang International shares jumped over 35% on Friday following the company’s announcement of a cryptocurrency exchange. The cryptocurrency exchange will begin beta testing March 15 and launch by the end of the month, according to the company.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 14.6% to $14.49 in pre-market trading. BioCryst, last week, said French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety has granted temporary authorization for use for Berotralstat.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 14.1% to $3.48 in pre-market trading.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 12.7% to $8.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 10.6% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 9.9% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 9.5% to $37.91 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 9.2% to $66.21 in pre-market trading. The9, last week, signed three MOUs to acquire additional Bitcoin mining machines.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 9.1% to $6.83 in pre-market trading. The company said it will change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange on March 19, 2021.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) rose 8.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8.7% to $44.25 in pre-market trading.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) shares rose 8.6% to $10.86 in pre-market trading. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $10.30 per ADS.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares rose 7.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Friday.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 7.8% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Meten EdtechX Education shares gained around 9% on Friday after the company announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7% to $67.17 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) fell 66.1% to $59.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 12% to $4.18 in pre-market trading. Seelos Therapeutics shares jumped 56% on Friday after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 per share.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 11.3% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Friday.
  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) fell 9.1% to $6.27 in pre-market trading. Entera Bio shares jumped 70% on Friday on continued momentum after the company on March 11th announced its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 9% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after rising around 5% on Friday.
  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) fell 7.7% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Friday. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 6.8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 5.4% to $6.17 in pre-market trading. Super League Gaming shares fell 5% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 5.4% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Express shares jumped around 17% on Friday amid strength in 'Reddit stocks' for the session.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 5.2% to $5.68 in pre-market trading after surging over 14% on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

