Thinking About Buying RIDE Stock, CCL Stock Or GM Stock?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Lordstown, Carnival and General Motors.

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares are trading lower after Hindenburg Research issued a blistering short report accusing the company of fraud and going short on the Ohio-based electric truck maker.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher on travel optimism amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. EU nations are reportedly pushing to relax travel bans.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher following the Thursday signing of a COVID-19 stimulus bill, which has lifted discretionary names for the session.